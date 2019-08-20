As Ventas (VTR) Stock Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $16.06 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Cut United Health Group (UNH) Holding by $2.46 Million; Stock Price Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 50.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 19,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 254,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 88,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 343,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Lc reported 3.45M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,400 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,857 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 3,987 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 0.01% or 15,775 shares. 6,420 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co. Ent Financial Services Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 1.56M shares. Provise Gru Llc holds 0.29% or 31,999 shares. Conning reported 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 15,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 0.88% or 15,523 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 603,476 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.02% or 47,166 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 60,175 shares to 181,639 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 179,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ventas Inc (VTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas Commences Tender Offer for 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bruce Lunsford is giving $1M to his alma mater – Louisville Business First” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,754 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 1.17M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank holds 248,655 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,060 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp has invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intersect Ltd Com owns 1,795 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com holds 1.18% or 49,679 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.07% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 223,189 shares. Carlson Capital Management stated it has 30,197 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd has 3.77 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 15 shares. Drexel Morgan And accumulated 1,433 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.23 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.