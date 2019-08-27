As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $534,240; As Truett Hurst Cl A (THST) Stock Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 144,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 153,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 653,452 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (THST) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 402,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% . The institutional investor held 881,273 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 million market cap company. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 545,155 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited holds 24,219 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd holds 23,742 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 74,567 shares. 20,972 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com holds 0.12% or 13,625 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,471 shares. Advisory Service Limited Com holds 7,841 shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc reported 5,096 shares. 83,537 were reported by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Com reported 128,100 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 1,627 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei Communication owns 45,435 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold THST shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 886,515 shares or 58.25% less from 2.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 5,242 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,283 shares to 22,693 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

