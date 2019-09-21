As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Qci Asset Management Lowered Stake by $17.17 Million; As Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Stock Value Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 62,394 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 252,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 253,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 3.92 million shares traded or 91.47% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,185 shares to 110,867 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 39,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,202 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,509 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited owns 0.11% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7.03M shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 164,622 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 764,386 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Com holds 7,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 5.47 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Oakworth has 830 shares. First Dallas Secs has invested 0.29% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Guardian Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 57,116 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 87,562 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Private Wealth Prns Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,500 shares. 9,405 were reported by Eqis Management. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,706 shares to 19,052 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,805 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 99,349 shares. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 651,350 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 5,525 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp has 1,815 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 414,521 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 10,000 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 25,957 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 48,751 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 41,709 are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Company. Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 91,220 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).