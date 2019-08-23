As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Increased by $106.54 Million Its Holding; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $987,525 as Stock Price Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 17,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $199.5. About 176,367 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.16M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 591,906 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 354,847 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $97.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 42,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,688 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ventas Appoints Sean P. Nolan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ventas Inc (VTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Etrade Capital Ltd Llc reported 32,561 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 179,172 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.73% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.1% or 5.10 million shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 0.22% or 384,105 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 17,555 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 165,856 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 7,121 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 13,192 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.99M are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Westpac Corp owns 137,467 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 3,304 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,178 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 1,380 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 165,911 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Olstein LP reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cap Mgmt Associate reported 4,000 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.15% or 3,274 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 6,500 shares. 3,299 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. Shaker Invs Limited Com Oh holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,300 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 14,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability holds 4,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 67,200 shares. 108,088 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OSTK, NBIX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ABB Suffers From High Costs & Buyout Integration Issues – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,689 shares to 56,333 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.