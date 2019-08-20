As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Lifted by $10.98 Million Its Stake; Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 818,469 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 457,804 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $110,640 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

