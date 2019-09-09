As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Lifted by $10.98 Million Its Position; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,267 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 6.87M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 665,012 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 3,679 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 36,549 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management accumulated 7,251 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Cap invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe & Rusling Inc has 434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 12,960 shares. Kempner Capital Mgmt owns 3.19% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 72,985 shares. Shell Asset Co stated it has 176,414 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,764 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 8,489 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc owns 46,869 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Garde Capital reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 55.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 305,965 were reported by Willis Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $598.87M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 297,073 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $63.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorp reported 27,961 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 12,734 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 8,491 shares. Bruni J V accumulated 0.89% or 76,518 shares. Patten Grp holds 28,061 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 745,405 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 64,801 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 63,523 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.09% stake. Pggm Invs reported 0.59% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Private Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 19,801 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3.76 million shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $139.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.