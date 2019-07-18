As Ventas (VTR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Camelot Portfolios Trimmed Holding; Bailard Decreased Its Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $796,500 as Stock Value Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 358,960 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 322,453 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 43,835 shares to 100,785 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Asset Mngmt One reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 97,411 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 8,831 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 1.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 51 are held by Enterprise Services. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ing Groep Nv reported 16,897 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 226,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 524,359 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 30,029 shares. First Citizens Bancorp holds 13,131 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited accumulated 58,635 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $56.82M for 13.19 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 695 shares. Thomasville Bancorp reported 27,961 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 1,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Utah Retirement System reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fdx Advsrs invested in 48,013 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 95 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 99,832 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 19,801 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Atria Invests Llc invested in 5,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 915,950 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 5,150 are held by Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corp.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.