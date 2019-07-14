As Ventas (VTR) Stock Declined, Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Stake by $4.21 Million; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $12.50 Million as Shares Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 66,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 220,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 1.69M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 910,467 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.97% or 166,700 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 47,166 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,626 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Cordasco Networks reported 108 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 12,734 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,011 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 157,650 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 13,071 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 18,800 shares stake. Amica Retiree reported 1,627 shares. Blackrock holds 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 36.89 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.99M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7,925 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares to 92,354 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36M.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Shows A Healthy 5%+ Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Is In A Class Of Its Own – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DiamondRock acquires hotel at base of Golden Gate Bridge – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Balyasny Asset Management owns 2.80 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 235,182 shares. 66,438 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. State Street Corporation reported 10.21 million shares. Smith Graham Com Invest L P, a Texas-based fund reported 785,099 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 80,527 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 251,414 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 378,900 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 3.13M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3.72M shares. 496,220 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 63,564 shares. 120,378 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.08% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).