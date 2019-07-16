As Ventas (VTR) Stock Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Holding; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Position in Eog Res (EOG) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 914,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.88 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 205,185 shares to 687,633 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 14,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,114 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 3.46M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 82,609 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,847 shares. 12,500 are held by Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Com. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 262,941 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 580,870 shares. Edgemoor Invest holds 0.16% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 18,862 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 12.04 million shares. Reinhart Prns Inc reported 271,990 shares stake. Dupont Capital has 39,069 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 1.27% or 49,079 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 307,580 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 20,000 were accumulated by Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan & Company holds 0.21% or 2,471 shares. Amarillo Bancorp holds 0.29% or 7,864 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,849 shares. World Asset holds 0.17% or 35,742 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 8,304 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 20,086 shares. Middleton Com Ma invested in 0.46% or 30,244 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 70 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Lc holds 0.04% or 2,680 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 900,020 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). South State Corporation holds 0.08% or 7,742 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 145 shares.