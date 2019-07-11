As Ventas (VTR) Stock Declined, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut by $417,260 Its Holding; Kwmg Stake in Assurant (AIZ) Cut as Market Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 2.24M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 298,338 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $352.58 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 7,082 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 8,300 shares. Amica Mutual Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,641 shares. 479,107 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Hightower Advsr reported 50,723 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 74,106 shares. Cap Intll has 0.22% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. 954,942 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. 655 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment. Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 14,596 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 35,959 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 1.87% or 331,433 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 21,440 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36 million.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 57,344 shares to 64,693 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.15M for 12.91 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 123,493 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 13,936 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 5,020 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 79,611 shares. Fj Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 27,364 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 2,755 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Captrust Finance holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,957 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dearborn Partners has 1.12% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 177,212 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Uss Investment holds 262,900 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 792 shares.