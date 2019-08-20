As Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $702,939

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 4.77M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 735,196 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 88,239 shares to 97,350 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.