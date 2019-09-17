As Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose, Qci Asset Management Cut Position by $17.17 Million; Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $725,490

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 252,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 253,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 486,210 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 727,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81 million, down from 740,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 4.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 12,675 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 29,704 shares. Reinhart Prtn Inc has 265,820 shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 63,330 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 16,066 shares. Waterfront Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 285,741 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 327,245 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 160 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 18,932 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 2,954 shares. 4,168 were accumulated by Natl Asset Management Inc. Honeywell International Inc owns 75,578 shares. Mendel Money Management accumulated 55,857 shares or 3.65% of the stock.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 17,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 395,474 shares to 527,300 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).