As Ventas (VTR) Shares Declined, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 17,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 40,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 1.12M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,422 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 123,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 2.13M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares to 227,895 shares, valued at $224.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,900 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.24 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.