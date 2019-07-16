As Ventas (VTR) Shares Declined, Bruni J V & Company Cut Holding by $14.84 Million; As Icu Med (ICUI) Share Value Declined, Holder Redmile Group Lowered Holding by $9.46 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $249.1. About 93,715 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 1.41M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares to 7.69 million shares, valued at $95.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,165 shares. 26,910 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 22,282 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 8 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Lp holds 5,499 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 1,125 are owned by Hollencrest. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.84 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,554 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 517,703 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 243 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ivWatch Enters into Agreement with ICU Medical to Offer Customers Interoperability – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Provides Update on Hospira Infusion Systems Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on January 05, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.48 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp owns 307,199 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Acg Wealth owns 5,857 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 757,504 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Company owns 1,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,671 are owned by Colony Grp Llc. 6,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 959,745 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 919,724 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.03% or 57,783 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,057 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 4.30M shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 200 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.