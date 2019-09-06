As Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Position; Heartland Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 997,198 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 4,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 50,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 45,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 351,790 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com accumulated 7,121 shares. Hl Financial Ser invested in 38,757 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Exane Derivatives holds 554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Paradigm Financial Limited stated it has 53,683 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 49,079 shares. Ellington Lc holds 0.15% or 12,500 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,812 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

