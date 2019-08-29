As Ventas (VTR) Share Price Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Boosted Position by $10.98 Million; Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Trimble Com (TRMB) by $320,200

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc Com (TRMB) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 14,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 184,019 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 174,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 17.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 17.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 392,949 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 121,081 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 1.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Strategic Ser holds 0.39% or 44,320 shares in its portfolio. 49,918 were accumulated by Creative Planning. British Columbia Mngmt owns 68,303 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 46.78M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management accumulated 3,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 98,496 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 2.85% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 64,500 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.16% or 18,862 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated has 1.01 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 795,250 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $62.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares to 401,318 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Kbc Nv has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 63,780 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.01% or 88,420 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 188,393 shares. 107,087 were reported by Elk Creek Prns Lc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 44,321 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Coe Capital Ltd Company owns 1.46% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 31,222 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0% or 1,140 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 13,835 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 0.7% or 127,180 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 31,420 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.