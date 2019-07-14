As Ventas (VTR) Share Price Declined, Bp Plc Upped by $2.65 Million Its Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Declined While Park Presidio Capital Boosted by $10.95 Million Its Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 992,367 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.05 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 112,000 shares to 427,000 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,000 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Management reported 3,155 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd owns 128,100 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Com holds 920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 17,890 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor reported 22,126 shares stake. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 82,016 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us invested 8.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Naples Global Advsr invested in 7,569 shares. 3,138 are held by Intrust State Bank Na. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,625 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White, a Virginia-based fund reported 52,433 shares. Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 11,781 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 224,992 shares. 13,626 were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider Probst Robert F sold $633,096.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.