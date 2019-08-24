As Ventas (VTR) Market Value Rose, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.82 Million; Tyvor Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Kohls (KSS)

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27M, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ventas Appoints Sean P. Nolan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,559 shares to 119,006 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.