As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered by $417,260 Its Stake; Encana (ECA) Stock Declined While Southport Management Raised Its Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 1.44 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 260,345 shares to 260,371 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).