As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Financial Counselors Lowered Its Position; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stake by $3.23 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 54,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 23,747 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 78,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.49 million shares traded or 367.62% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 52,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 59,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46M for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

