As Ventas Com (VTR) Stock Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Cut Holding; Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Rose While Shufro Rose & Co Raised Its Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 2.02 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 21,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 13,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 1.18 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares to 473,065 shares, valued at $22.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,438 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,453 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).