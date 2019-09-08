As Ventas Com (VTR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Cut Holding; Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40M, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $706.41. About 22,793 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares to 422,225 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

