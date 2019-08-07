As Ventas Com (VTR) Shares Rose, M&R Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Condor Capital Management Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Cut by $489,368 as Valuation Declined

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 2.12M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 95.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 60,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194,000, down from 63,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares to 43,774 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24B for 14.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 146,114 shares. 88,498 are owned by Meyer Handelman Communication. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 62,900 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru invested in 33,492 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability owns 4,607 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.38% or 73,956 shares. 3,972 were reported by Winslow Asset Mngmt. Hightower Advsrs reported 589,751 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 1.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.54% or 2.41 million shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt owns 8,909 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blue has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). West Chester Cap Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,966 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 8,060 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Com reported 1.23M shares stake.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $355.18 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.