As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Valuation Rose, Holder American Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Coca (KO) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Increased Holding by $693,850 as Stock Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 369,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.83 million, up from 365,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 969,770 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.16% or 149,976 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Company has 73,153 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Advisor Ltd Co has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 100,814 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.19% or 173,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.51M shares. Washington Retail Bank reported 9,628 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 1% or 99,265 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.54% or 222,850 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mgmt Inc has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Saybrook Capital Nc owns 0.3% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,015 shares. 7,850 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Ca. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 37,991 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has 378,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 214,260 shares to 54,710 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,815 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration invested in 14,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 39 shares. First Personal Services holds 161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 3,217 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Management stated it has 0.87% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 42,715 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.81M shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fiduciary Communication owns 4,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 1.33 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 3,787 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,400 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 20,081 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 30,300 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0.06% or 148,742 shares.

