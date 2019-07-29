As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Value Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Rose, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased by $3.29 Million Its Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 51,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,672 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 216,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.34 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.31. About 1.76M shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 17,638 shares. Miles stated it has 2,199 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 2,358 were accumulated by Caxton L P. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.29 million shares. Bollard Lc accumulated 300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma reported 0.02% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 25,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.06% or 310,271 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pnc Finance Services Gp has 87,122 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com holds 26,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 1.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,680 shares to 14,863 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 89,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Llc has 7,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,938 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na reported 11,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Ltd has invested 0.43% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Becker Mngmt Inc holds 11,259 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 581,471 shares. Hartline stated it has 0.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hilltop holds 0.08% or 5,723 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 288,196 shares stake. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 2.47 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 197,146 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 33,171 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, January 31 the insider LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550.

