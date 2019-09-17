As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Lifted Stake by $392,688; American Century Companies Cut Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $2.93 Million

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 46,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 44,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $148.12. About 566,506 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 8,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 846,684 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.38M, down from 855,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $12.27 during the last trading session, reaching $341.4. About 117,892 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Urology Times Article Highlighting the UroLift System as Providing a Superior Patient Experience for Treating Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.60M for 30.92 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69,096 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $88.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 151,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 60,719 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 114,309 shares. Prudential Inc owns 48,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc owns 1,554 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 692 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 41,654 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.15% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 5,081 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fil stated it has 67,359 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 21,523 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,950 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 26,850 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 19,527 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 2.63 million shares. 1,547 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 248,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Company holds 35,397 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 34,623 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn reported 43,211 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 933,268 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,694 shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP accumulated 4.32 million shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,543 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr owns 1,365 shares. Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 691,800 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.