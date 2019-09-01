As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $11.63 Million as Shares Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.58 million, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02 million shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79,300 shares to 920,050 shares, valued at $229.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

