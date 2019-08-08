As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Holder Ithaka Group Lowered Position; South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake by $2.92 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 185,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 196,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 883,492 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 45,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 71,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 384,169 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here’s What The Street Thinks – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 1,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Andra Ap holds 56,500 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 189,039 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 2,282 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 17,295 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,270 shares or 0.47% of the stock. New England & Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 24 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity stated it has 0.09% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Utah Retirement has 23,579 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 87,122 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $57.35M for 107.71 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,100 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bancorp N A accumulated 877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 131,997 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 182,228 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 578,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,540 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation. Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Contravisory invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Street holds 1.51M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 9,274 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 0.25% or 17,494 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 65,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.