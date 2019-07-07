As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.71 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Declined While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. About 723,907 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer owns 4,800 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,270 shares. Girard Partners stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 400 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 684,035 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 2.30 million shares stake. Lakeview Capital Partners has 0.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,827 shares. De Burlo Group owns 17,290 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated has 22,730 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 6,576 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated holds 136,670 shares. Dodge Cox has 0.91% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,723 shares to 265,130 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 133,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Wallach Matthew J had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.22M. MATEO ALAN sold $60,713 worth of stock or 622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Co holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kepos Cap LP holds 55,919 shares. Prudential has 66,025 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 30,237 shares. Moreover, Bell Bank has 0.2% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 49,395 shares. Asset, New York-based fund reported 3,113 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 220,169 are held by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,857 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 28,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.28% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd invested in 4,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 111.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

