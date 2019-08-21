As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Halsey Associates Lowered Its Holding by $1.99 Million; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Palestra Capital Management Boosted Holding by $90.70 Million

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 15,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 41,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 57,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.67. About 726,446 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 1.14M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 103.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

