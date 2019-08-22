As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Put) (RCL) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (RCL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 29,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 558,959 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 566,038 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.71M for 6.14 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.