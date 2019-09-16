As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Rothschild Asset Management Raised Its Position in Bloomin Brands (BLMN) by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 60,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.52M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 513,616 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 115.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 8,666 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 4,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva +2.7% on raised FY view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Veeva Quality & Regulatory Summit to Feature Top Consumer Goods, Chemical, and Cosmetics Companies – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 1% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc World Mkts Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,050 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 5,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ithaka Grp Llc holds 4.53% or 184,216 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 498,239 shares. Stevens Lp accumulated 28,305 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.22% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.14% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Morgan Stanley reported 7.16M shares. Clarivest Asset Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 627,400 shares. Profund Advsrs has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 35,397 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 145,282 shares to 241,077 shares, valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 27,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,331 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,423 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Com invested in 1.01M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 93,020 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc invested in 613,235 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 34,884 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 17,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Llc holds 0.09% or 283,926 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 16,174 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,144 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 43,600 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).