As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Lowered Stake by $7.93 Million; Seven Post Investment Office LP Holding in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Cut by $3.63 Million as Stock Price Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 2.85M shares traded or 88.45% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 150,001 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares to 400,074 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Veeva Systems – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Repsco, Largest Contract Sales Organization in France, Selects Veeva CRM for Better Customer Engagement – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts cautiously optimistic after Veeva event – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Lc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc stated it has 698,646 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ftb invested in 0% or 252 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.2% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,025 shares. Wasatch Inc reported 43,161 shares stake. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,450 shares. California-based Main Street Rech Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,896 shares. Ratan Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 52,144 shares. Atria holds 16,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,050 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 30,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 90.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.