As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $7.93 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $4.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 2.22 million shares traded or 46.46% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 88,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.91 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares to 176,003 shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 11,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14,956 shares to 79,937 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 29,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings.