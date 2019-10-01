As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Cut by $7.93 Million Its Holding; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Stake in Radnet (RDNT) Has Increased by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 172,579 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 1.30 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 94.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva acquires healthcare marketer for $430M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Fuzzy Thinking of Mixing Growth and Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 119,850 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,700 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ameriprise Fin owns 248,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 184,216 shares. 988 are owned by Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,079 shares. 1,369 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Navellier And Associate Incorporated owns 2.49% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 99,468 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,140 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 46,882 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 627,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has 30,450 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,274 shares.