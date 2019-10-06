As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81 million shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 214,090 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 35,478 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,870 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc owns 43,211 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles holds 0.13% or 1,365 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,313 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 1,527 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 102,032 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp owns 3,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 14,111 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 0% or 1,547 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 44,318 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 9,085 shares. Covington Cap owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 11,211 shares to 36,014 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52 million for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.