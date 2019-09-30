As Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Market Value Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.93 Million; Novartis Ag (NVS) Position Maintained by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.38. About 968,458 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.36 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 29/03/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 92.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.77 million were reported by Blackrock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,074 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York invested 0.45% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 0.94% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,661 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 140 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Foundry Limited owns 13,075 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.52% or 60,000 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.93% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 5,274 shares. Hengehold Limited Com owns 1,680 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.71% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.