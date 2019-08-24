As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $440,496; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Oshkosh (OSK) Position by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,813 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 4,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 398,704 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 18,020 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 15 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Street Corporation holds 2.65 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 12,398 are owned by Cadence Management Ltd Company. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Com holds 2,122 shares. Fdx holds 0.04% or 8,209 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co owns 6,349 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.4% or 11.20 million shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust owns 12,539 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Llc has 300 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cls Invests Limited Co holds 0% or 437 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodge Hill Llc invested 7.57% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 18,910 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 21,691 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 19,088 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 8,971 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Llc invested in 59,939 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 65,695 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 131,000 shares in its portfolio. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 1,265 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd New York holds 23,208 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

