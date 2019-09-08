As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Value Rose, Credit Agricole S A Increased by $1.46 Million Its Stake; As Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Share Price Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Its Holding

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.13M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 274.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 43,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 59,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 15,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 668,467 shares traded or 101.69% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War

