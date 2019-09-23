As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Sunbelt Securities Raised Position by $603,936; Home Depot (HD) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Holding by $331,200 as Market Value Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 92,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 94,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80M shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 2,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 2.22 million shares traded or 46.46% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 18,679 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,503 shares. First Personal Finance Service accumulated 161 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 19,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,085 shares stake. Ithaka Gru Limited Com reported 4.53% stake. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 81,707 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 19,915 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 42,715 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 30,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.