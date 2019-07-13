As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Holding; American Int’l Group (AIG) Holder Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 876,476 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (AIG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, down from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares to 144,977 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,360 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Continues To Soar – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy? – Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street Reacts To Veeva Systems’ Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: An Asymmetric Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by MATEO ALAN on Sunday, January 13. 1,667 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares with value of $189,955 were sold by Faddis Jonathan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,115 were reported by Smithfield Trust Communication. Twin Capital Management invested 0.2% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). British Columbia Investment Corporation stated it has 28,798 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,231 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Axa has 0.12% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hengehold Management Ltd Liability reported 1,680 shares. Glob Thematic Ltd Liability Com reported 38,225 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested in 19,876 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 56,929 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc reported 80,100 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 37,216 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 30,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank And holds 0.01% or 568 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 250,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 666,282 shares. Kirr Marbach And Lc In reported 2.24% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 560,533 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 35.39 million shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 79,190 shares. Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Scotia Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 8,282 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 931,277 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10.78 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 25,722 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).