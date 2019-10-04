As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake; Seaboard (SEB) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 252 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $62 during the last trading session, reaching $4170. About 160 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $153.82. About 1.54 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,326 shares to 43,951 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 9.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,158 shares to 92,459 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52M for 93.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 16,369 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 19,915 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 38,708 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 2,735 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 28,187 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 30,518 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 188 shares. Impact Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31,018 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,580 shares stake. Carroll Fin Associates Inc holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.96 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,693 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fin Group Incorporated owns 8,590 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,854 shares.

