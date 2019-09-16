As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Market Value Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $145.76. About 1.28 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 9,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 976 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107,000, down from 10,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 4.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability holds 3,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 669,102 were reported by Brown Advisory. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ancora Advisors has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Advisers Inc holds 10,079 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.14 million shares. Prudential Financial reported 4.97 million shares stake. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regions Corporation has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd stated it has 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Svcs invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.51M shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 87,500 shares to 661,500 shares, valued at $74.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 442,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

