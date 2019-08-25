As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million; As Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Dillon & Associates Has Upped Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 8,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 54,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 62,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9,833 shares to 87,702 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 109,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

