As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Decreased Its Position by $5.64 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.83 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 14,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 97,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $226.55. About 516,529 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 44,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 93,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 137,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 406,639 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 95,400 shares to 576,700 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 104.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

