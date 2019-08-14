As Veeva Sys (Put) (VEEV) Shares Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted by $504,000 Its Position; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 3,914 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Put) (VEEV) by 117.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91B market cap company. It closed at $162.34 lastly. It is down 120.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24,800 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 46,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256 shares, and cut its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,335 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 8,152 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 411,800 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.21% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 18,200 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 2,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Citizens National Bank reported 12,539 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6.05M shares. Blair William Communications Il has invested 1.64% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 38,896 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 82 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 93,457 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 44,000 shares.