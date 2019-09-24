As Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Shares Rose, Jag Capital Management Upped Position by $2.60 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Spc Financial Lowered Its Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 16,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 161,238 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.14 million, up from 145,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $150.16. About 1.94 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 253,792 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,113 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Korea reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bokf Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,626 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 1,467 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,829 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 160,069 shares. 3,318 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Eulav Asset has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.33M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn stated it has 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 184,515 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Exchange: How Tight Is Your Risk Budget? (Veeva Edition) – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 20,533 shares to 342,992 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,430 were accumulated by Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 383,880 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc stated it has 0.48% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old National Financial Bank In has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 132,380 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 13,971 shares. 15,801 were accumulated by Patten Patten Tn. Waddell & Reed reported 1.51 million shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 17,944 shares. Argent Tru Com reported 3,977 shares stake. Goodman Finance holds 0.17% or 3,567 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 3,508 shares. Smith Moore And Communication has invested 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).