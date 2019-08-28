As Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Shares Rose, Jag Capital Management Cut by $5.69 Million Its Position; New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake as Valuation Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 24,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 40,074 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 64,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 914,274 shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 45,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 145,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, down from 190,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 2.44 million shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar owns 4,171 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 55,060 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 138,403 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 356,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 3.46M shares. Prudential reported 396,114 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.04% or 53,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 71,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 20,331 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp owns 18,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 7,497 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 88,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 73,522 shares.

