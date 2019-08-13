As Veeco Instruments (VECO) Stock Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Upped by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Decreased Position by $113.82 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 621,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.78M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $184.2. About 447,248 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Veeco Instruments (VECO) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 116,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Veeco Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 60,045 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 6.0C; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems Installed Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VECO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 2.13% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Morgan Stanley holds 181,584 shares. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 1.63 million shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Swiss State Bank owns 87,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 11,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) or 18,509 shares. 8,998 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 31,746 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 25,831 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings S A (NYSE:CPA) by 41,015 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $254.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu.Com Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 591,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,567 shares to 70,164 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 646,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 58,479 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.18% stake. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Aqr Cap Limited Com accumulated 444,150 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.23% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Lpl Ltd Company reported 43,084 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of The West holds 7,650 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Greenleaf invested in 2,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Cap has invested 1.28% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.21% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 348,330 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 88,000 shares. 3,000 are held by Madison Investment Holding. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

