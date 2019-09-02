As Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Position by $365,000; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $494,076

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 12,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134,000, down from 48,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 284,830 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 6.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.34% or 4,517 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.58% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts-based Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 7,333 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited reported 427,933 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harber Asset Mgmt holds 25,502 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 3.56M shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 7,523 shares. 54,247 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Capital Mgmt owns 3,245 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha has 49,504 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 37,100 shares to 46,300 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:RDN) by 21,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 260.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Veeco Instruments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VECO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 2.13% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 443,909 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 76,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.16% or 838,066 shares in its portfolio. 42,969 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Geode Llc has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). State Street Corporation holds 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) or 1.38 million shares. 72,670 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Wells Fargo Mn holds 31,746 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 181,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 60,403 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 1.87 million shares. Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 407,918 shares.